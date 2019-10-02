One of Toronto's most popular brunch spots is shutting down

Toronto chef Anthony Rose has announced that he will be closing his beloved restaurant Rose and Sons after six years on Dupont.

Not only that, he'll also be closing his BBQ joint Big Crow as well, according to an Instagram notice he posted this morning.

The news comes just a few days after the announcement that the bagel spot Schmaltz Appetizing, another Rose project, will be shuttering its Ossington location on October 6.

The string of closures comes as a shock to fans of all three establishments, which all fall under the umbrella of Wilder and Rose, which is run by Rose his business partner Robert Wilder.

"There is a story in here, and it is a deep story of the dining scene in Toronto. Restaurants are closing left right and centre," wrote Rose in his Instagram post. "We are closing but we are reinventing ourselves to something bigger and better and more interesting to us and for you."

Rose and Sons first opened in 2012 at 178 Dupont Street, with Big Crow opening the year after in the space right behind it, where both establishments quickly became local staples for Jewish deli food and daily cookouts.

According to Rose, another project will be taking both their places.

"As Rose and Sons and Big Crow closes we make room for a new restaurant, a sweeter lover and a more spectacular piece of art."

It's unclear exactly why these Wilder and Rose establishments are closing this month, though Fat Pasha and Fet Zun remain up and running on Dupont.

Rose and Sons is slated to close on Oct. 3; Big Crow will run until Oct. 6.