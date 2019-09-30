Toronto's spot for deluxe bagel sandwiches is closing

One of the most popular Jewish joints in the city is schmearing its last bagel soon.

At one of their locations, anyway. Schmaltz Appetizing is closing their most recently opened store soon. The spot stocks bagels, smoked salmon, various house cream cheeses as well as Jewish baked goods, so get yours at this particular Schmaltz while you still can.

A post on Instagram announced that the Dundas and Ossington extension of Schmaltz Appetizing will be closing on October 6.

The location, which opened in 2017, briefly tested out opening in the evening for latkes and cocktails, and became a resource for Schmaltz's "schmakes" cakes and was much larger than the other location.

The other location at Dupont behind other Anthony Rose project Fat Pasha will remain open. Schmaltz Appetizing could not be reached for comment regarding the reason behind the Ossington closure or what might be taking its place.