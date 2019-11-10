Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 48 minutes ago
side by side hot pot

Toronto just got its first conveyor belt hot pot restaurant

You've heard of conveyor belt sushi, but what about conveyor belt hot pot?

It's arrived in Toronto at a restaurant called Side by Side Hot Pot in Markham. Guests at the restaurant sit at a long bar facing one wall, where ingredients ready to be plunked into a sizzling hot pot glide by in lime green dishes.

Spices for the hot pot are imported from Sichuan, and hot pot bases include butter, tomato, spice and mushroom.

The best part is, it's all-you-can-eat. That means you can score AYCE custom hot pot at this place for under $30, whether it's lunch, dinner or the weekend.

@duoeats

