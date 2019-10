Toronto Restaurant Openings highlights the latest restaurant openings and closings in Toronto and also gives a preview of what's coming soon. Find us here every Thursday morning.

Open now

Puffs Pastes now has a storefront serving Mexican empanadas on St. Clair West.

Indian resto bar Tamasha Social has opened at 1835 Yonge Street.

Japanese restaurant Hiwa has replaced Kushimaru at 64 Edward Street, with a menu of $12 all-day specials.

Chinese brand Kung Fu Chicken is now serving chicken feet at 15 Northtown Way.

Boba Boy has officially opened at Broadview and Gerrard.

Chain Potatopia now has a location serving their potato-based creations at the Yonge Sheppard Centre food court.

Boutique grocery store Mason's Fine Foods is now open at 692 Mount Pleasant Road.

Jester's gastropub has opened its doors at 1107 Lorne Park Road in Mississauga.

Grillies has opened two other locations at 1560 Bayview Avenue and 149 Dundas Street East.

Daisy has replaced Rush Lane at 563 Queen St West.

Recently reviewed

Opening soon

Chat Bar's new location at 5312 Yonge is giving away free platters of grilled chuan'r and oysters for their grand opening tomorrow.

French "neo-bistro" Lapinou is set to open at 642 King Street West in October.

Other news