sunday brunch toronto

10 great restaurants for Sunday brunch in Toronto

Sunday brunch in Toronto is a weekend tradition. While many of Toronto's best brunch restaurants are open all weekend long, a select few establishments choose only to offer the meal one day a week.

Here are some great restaurants in Toronto that only do Sunday brunch.

Weslodge

King West has this restaurant where you can break your fast with burgers, pancakes, fried green tomato BLTs and French toast.

Cibo Wine Bar

Italian bubbly and brunch, including bacon and egg pizza and mushroom frittata, are available at Yonge, King West and Yorkville locations of this glitzy Italian restaurant. 

The Gem

Sunday brunch staples like French toast and pancakes plus eggs "Gemmy" and Mama Rosa's choked eggs can be found at this dim and eccentric pub on Davenport near Ossington. 

Bickford Bistro

If blowout brunch is what you're looking for, you'll find it at this Scarborough restaurant on Guildwood Parkway that only serves an AYCE buffet, including items like agnolotti and beef bourguignon.

Alma

Have wontons and noodles for breakfast at this one-of-a-kind brunch destination in Bloordale. They also do a stellar breakfast sandwich.

Sofia

Yorkville has this Italian restaurant inspired by pop art, where eggs are paired with everything from focaccia to truffle, tenderloin and pancetta.

Tanto

Brunch at this Ossington restaurant can involve porchetta or trout Benedicts as well as duck confit sandwiches and steak.

Bar Sybanne

This Mediterranean restaurant near Dundas and Ossington hosts a weekly brunch party with a live DJ. Expect bottles of cava, French toast, eggs benny and more.

Laissez Faire

Brunch goes until 5 p.m. at this French restaurant on King West, which includes burrata, beet cured salmon and what they call their "really really fluffy pancakes."

Planta Queen

A dim sum brunch beyond your usual go-to spot can be found at this vegan restaurant steps from Osgoode station. Spring rolls, sushi and noodles are all meat-free.

