This new Toronto restaurant just won a major international design award

It's a beautiful thing when the world gives Toronto the recognition it deserves: one of our hottest new restaurants just won a prestigious international design award.

Louix Louis, designed by local DesignAgency, just won the International Hotel Design Award at the 2019 Restaurant & Bar Design Awards. Meant to look like the inside of a whisky glass, the restaurant sits on the 31st floor of the St. Regis in Toronto.

Selected from hundreds of projects submitted by 70 countries, the award was presented at an annual gala at King's Cross in London on October 3. Now in its 11th year, Louix Louis contended with spaces in Japan, India, Ireland, Australia, Netherlands, the U.S. and more.

Highlights of the glamorous space include the 60-foot mural "Bouquet of Whisky" by local muralist Madison van Rijn (La Palma, Avling) and a majestic two-storey bar showcasing over 500 dark spirits.

DesignAgency Principal Allen Chan said, "We are delighted to receive this international recognition for Louix Louis and are proud to be a part of the team that worked so diligently to equate The St. Regis Toronto with sophisticated and luxurious hospitality."

Previous Toronto restaurants recognized by the Restaurant & Bar Design Awards include Akira Back, Drake Commissary, Oretta, Goldie and Mahjong Bar.