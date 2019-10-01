New restaurants in Toronto delight with vegan cuisine, dazzle with pasta and tempt with intriguing cocktails, beer and wine. Feast at these fab new spots this fall.

Here are my picks for the top new restaurants that opened in Toronto last month.

This project from Ivan Bailey and Claudio Aprile now serves Nikkei cuisine like ceviche and robata-grilled items in the King West area.

The people behind Local Kitchen & Wine Bar just opened up this Italian spot near Dupont and Symington.

From the folks behind now-shuttered Awai comes this new Yonge and Wellesley concept, still doing plant-based tasting menus.

This new Italian restaurant takes up residence across from the AGO.

This new project has transformed the Black Hoof space on Dundas West into a pasta and wine bar by the same team.

This new Turkish restaurant in Kensington is already known for their pide and doner.

A whopping seven locations of this chicken chain opened this month across the GTA.

Tasting menus and advanced technique are what to expect at this Riverside restaurant.

This new hotpot skewer brand comes straight out of Chengdu. A location on Woodbine in Markham soft opened at the end of the month.

A Scarborough bakery that supplies TTC subway stations with legendary patties opened a location at Lansdowne and Paton this month.