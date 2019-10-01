Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 6 hours ago
new toronto restaurants

The top 10 new restaurant openings in Toronto for September

New restaurants in Toronto delight with vegan cuisine, dazzle with pasta and tempt with intriguing cocktails, beer and wine. Feast at these fab new spots this fall.

Here are my picks for the top new restaurants that opened in Toronto last month.

Xango

This project from Ivan Bailey and Claudio Aprile now serves Nikkei cuisine like ceviche and robata-grilled items in the King West area.

Lucia

The people behind Local Kitchen & Wine Bar just opened up this Italian spot near Dupont and Symington.

Avelo

From the folks behind now-shuttered Awai comes this new Yonge and Wellesley concept, still doing plant-based tasting menus.

Lucca

This new Italian restaurant takes up residence across from the AGO.

Bar Vendetta

This new project has transformed the Black Hoof space on Dundas West into a pasta and wine bar by the same team.

Best Istanbul

This new Turkish restaurant in Kensington is already known for their pide and doner.

Yang's Braised Chicken Rice

A whopping seven locations of this chicken chain opened this month across the GTA.

Est

Tasting menus and advanced technique are what to expect at this Riverside restaurant.

Ma Zha Zha Hong Qi Gong

This new hotpot skewer brand comes straight out of Chengdu. A location on Woodbine in Markham soft opened at the end of the month.

Fahmee Bakery Lansdowne

A Scarborough bakery that supplies TTC subway stations with legendary patties opened a location at Lansdowne and Paton this month.

Hector Vasquez at Bar Vendetta

