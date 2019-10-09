One of the first Aroma locations in Toronto has closed

The aroma of coffee from one of Toronto's first outposts of an Israeli cafe chain is no longer wafting through the Annex.

Aroma Espresso Bar has shuttered unexpectedly at 500 Bloor Street West, near Bathurst. The area has seen a lot of changes in recent years, from the demolition of Honest Ed's to Sonic Boom being replaced by a Dollarama.

A scrawled note is the only indication that the location of the cafe has closed. Other Aroma locations in Toronto seem to be operating as normal.

Aroma Espresso Bar could not be reached for comment and staff at nearby Aroma locations could not provide any additional information.

