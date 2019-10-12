Toronto's discount kitchen supplies warehouse closing after 33 years

There are a lot of great places to get housewares like kitchen equipment in Toronto, but the places where you can score the best deals are true gems.

Cayne's has been known for their blowout sales, where they pay the HST or offer limited-time flash bargains. Now, they're having one last huge sale on millions of dollars' worth of brand name products to close down the store.

A liquidation flyer was published online and in the Toronto Star.

There's still too much merchandise in stock at the moment to announce an official closing date, an employee confirmed.