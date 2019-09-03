This Week on DineSafe: Rap's, Tim Hortons, Chatime, Pizza Pizza, Brodflour, McDonald's

This week on DineSafe, we saw Toronto health inspectors shut down a popular Indian restaurant and an Ethiopian spot. Beyond that, a number of chain restaurants including McDonald's, Chatime and Tim Hortons managed to secure conditional passes upon inspection.
See what other local restaurants were busted by Toronto health inspectors this week on DineSafe.
- Inspected on: August 26, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 1, Significant: 4, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.
- Inspected on: August 26, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: August 26, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Failed to ensure food handler in food premise washes hands as necessary to prevent contamination of food areas.
Gabby's (3026 Dundas St. West)
- Inspected on: August 26, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Joey (3401 Dufferin St.)
- Inspected on: August 26, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Refrigerated potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature above 4°C.
McDonald's (1221 King St. West)
- Inspected on: August 26, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Saku (479 Queen St. West)
- Inspected on: August 26, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: August 27, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 1, Significant: 5, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
Dr. Laffa (3027 Bathurst St.)
- Inspected on: August 27, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1, Crucial: 3)
- Crucial infractions include: Hot-holding potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature below 60°C, refrigerated potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature above 4°C and failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
- Inspected on: August 28, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3, Crucial: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: Maintained potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C and failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
- Inspected on: August 28, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 2, Significant: 4, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Distributed potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.
- Inspected on: August 28, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: August 28, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Refrigerated potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature above 4°C.
- Inspected on: August 28, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
Chatime (132 Dundas St. West)
- Inspected on: August 29, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 3, Significant: 3)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Rap's (1541 Eglinton Ave. West)
- Inspected on: August 29, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 8 (Minor: 2, Significant: 4, Crucial: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: Maintained potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C and failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
- Inspected on: August 30, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
McDonald's (1000 Gerrard St. East)
- Inspected on: August 30, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Significant: 2, Crucial: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration and stored ice in unsanitary manner.
Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.