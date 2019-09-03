This Week on DineSafe: Rap's, Tim Hortons, Chatime, Pizza Pizza, Brodflour, McDonald's

This week on DineSafe, we saw Toronto health inspectors shut down a popular Indian restaurant and an Ethiopian spot. Beyond that, a number of chain restaurants including McDonald's, Chatime and Tim Hortons managed to secure conditional passes upon inspection.

See what other local restaurants were busted by Toronto health inspectors this week on DineSafe.

Bar Hop Session (681 Danforth Ave.)

Inspected on: August 26, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 1, Significant: 4, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.

Brodflour (8 Pardee Ave.)

Inspected on: August 26, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Inspected on: August 26, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to ensure food handler in food premise washes hands as necessary to prevent contamination of food areas.

Inspected on: August 26, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Joey (3401 Dufferin St.)

Inspected on: August 26, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Refrigerated potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature above 4°C.

Inspected on: August 26, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Saku (479 Queen St. West)

Inspected on: August 26, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Congee Town (1571 Sandhurst Cir)

Inspected on: August 27, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 1, Significant: 5, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Inspected on: August 27, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1, Crucial: 3)

Crucial infractions include: Hot-holding potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature below 60°C, refrigerated potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature above 4°C and failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Crown Jewel Fine Dining (325 Bamburgh Cir.)

Inspected on: August 28, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 2, Significant: 3, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Maintained potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C and failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Meating on Queen (1160 Queen St. East)

Inspected on: August 28, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 7 (Minor: 2, Significant: 4, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Distributed potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.

Pizza Pizza (900 Dufferin St.)

Inspected on: August 28, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Saving Grace (907 Dundas St. West)

Inspected on: August 28, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Refrigerated potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature above 4°C.

Tim Hortons (1630 Danforth Ave.)

Inspected on: August 28, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Chatime (132 Dundas St. West)

Inspected on: August 29, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 3, Significant: 3)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Inspected on: August 29, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 8 (Minor: 2, Significant: 4, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Maintained potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C and failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Bairrada Churrasqueira (1560 Dundas St. West)

Inspected on: August 30, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.