Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Dhaba Toronto

Popular Indian restaurant shut down by Toronto health inspectors

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

A restaurant known for serving one of the best Indian buffets in Toronto seven days a week was shut down by health inspectors.

On August 29, Dhaba was booked by Public Health for eight infractions, including one crucial infraction that's a condition for closure: rodents. The other crucial infraction was for failure to protect food from contamination (yikes).

dhaba torontoOne significant infraction was for failure to protect against harbouring of pests. Four other minor infractions dinged Dhaba for failure to maintain clean floors, a tight floor surface, surface sanitization and keeping their "food-handling room free from materials not regularly used."

At the time of this writing, the restaurant had not been re-inspected or approved for re-opening by health inspectors.

Lead photo by

beingtessiebell

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto bars will be open until 4am this week

Tim Hortons keeps selling out of Shawn Mendes cups and fans are furious

There's a huge protest planned for the Chick-fil-A opening in Toronto

This Week on DineSafe: Rap's, Tim Hortons, Chatime, Pizza Pizza, Brodflour, McDonald's

Popular Indian restaurant shut down by Toronto health inspectors

Toronto cafe really wants Tom Hanks to visit during TIFF

Toronto Ethiopian restaurant shut down by health inspectors due to pests

Jollibee is opening its next Toronto location this week