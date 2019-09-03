Popular Indian restaurant shut down by Toronto health inspectors

A restaurant known for serving one of the best Indian buffets in Toronto seven days a week was shut down by health inspectors.

On August 29, Dhaba was booked by Public Health for eight infractions, including one crucial infraction that's a condition for closure: rodents. The other crucial infraction was for failure to protect food from contamination (yikes).

One significant infraction was for failure to protect against harbouring of pests. Four other minor infractions dinged Dhaba for failure to maintain clean floors, a tight floor surface, surface sanitization and keeping their "food-handling room free from materials not regularly used."

At the time of this writing, the restaurant had not been re-inspected or approved for re-opening by health inspectors.