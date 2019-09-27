Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted an hour ago
You can now eat macaron chicken wings in Toronto

Amy Carlberg
Posted an hour ago
How's this for an unlikely food combination: macarons and chicken wings.

Yup, that's right: a Toronto dessert cafe is combining airy French macaron almond cookies and crispy chicken wings — and just wait until you hear the flavours.

Dear Fro is primarily known for their shaved ice desserts, but they're changing the game with these wings. They come in five flavours: original, cuttlefish sauce, cucumber, pumpkin and purple yam. For the wings themselves you can go with mild or spicy.

There's no actual macaron cookie in these: the flavours are just infused into a breadcrumb coating. They're apparently called macaron wings because of their look and colour.

This isn't the first time the chain has ventured outside the box: they've been known to create other sensations such as Thai iced tea shaved ice and sticky rice cake toast.

