Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
You can get roti for only $1 in Toronto next week

Roti has always been cheap for how filling and delicious it is, but it's been ages since you've been able to get it for prices as low as, say, a dollar.

Prepare to do a double take as My Roti Place is serving roti for only $1 next week in celebration of their one year anniversary. The chain with six locations specializes in roti with North Indian fillings.

This offer is only taking place at their 901 King West location. Choose between Butter Chicken, Paneer Butter (Vegetarian) and Channa Masala (Vegan) options for roti fillings.

It'll be a breakfast roti situation, however, as the deal is only taking place from 10:30 a.m. to noon on September 23. Also, don't expect to freeze roti for your dinner for the next month, as there's a limit of one per customer, and the deal is available exclusively in store.

When was the last time you felt full off a loonie? We'll wait.

