Tanya Mok
Posted 2 hours ago
machi machi toronto

Popular cheese tea chain Machi Machi just opened its first Toronto location

Tanya Mok
Posted 2 hours ago
If you love cheese foam on your bubble tea, good news: Toronto now has a location of the world-famous boba spot, Machi Machi

The Taiwanese bubble tea chain has just opened a new store at 575 Yonge Street, making it the first Canadian location ever. 

Specializing in drinks with a super frothy, thick, cream cheese foam on top, Machi Machi stores across Asia have seen crazy lineups, well past their grand opening dates. 

That's probably thanks to endorsements from Asian megastars like Taiwanese singer Jay Chou.

Machi Machi also offer adorable bottles of two-layered drinks like strawberry milk and panna cotta. 

The Toronto store is in its opening phase now, so the first 100 customers from today until Sunday will be getting a free Machi Machi tote.

The next 100 after that will get a cool reusable cup bag, to show you're really about that bubble tea life.

Lead photo by

Machi Machi Official

