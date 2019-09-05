Air Canada is about to open a sparkling new cafe at the Toronto airport

Want to upgrade your travel experience at Pearson Airport next time you’re leaving the city?

That will soon be possible with the opening of Air Canada’s new cafe, which will offer free WiFi, a variety of breakfast and lunch foods, a self-serve station with kombuchas and organic, cold-press juices, as well as coffee and tea.

However, there is a catch. The cafe isn’t open to all travellers, it’s only for premium Air Canada customers.

“Air Canada's premium clientele will have access to this new cafe, revolutionizing the coffee shop experience at Toronto Pearson,” Andrew Yiu, vice president of product at Air Canada, said in a press release. “It will offer a wide selection of beverages and food that can be taken to go.”

Officially opening on Friday, the cafe has seating for 109 travellers seeking a quiet place to relax or grab a bite to eat before their flight.

We are serving up our newest offering for premium customers with the opening tomorrow of the Air Canada Café at Toronto Pearson International Airport. Get a sneak peek with the video below and learn more here: https://t.co/ULVEAY8Gbr pic.twitter.com/kkkR2ni87B — Air Canada (@AirCanada) September 5, 2019

The cafe will also feature a large mural painted by Canadian artist Shawn Evans of places he has lived and travelled in across the country.