Eat & Drink
Mariam Matti
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
air canada cafe

Air Canada is about to open a sparkling new cafe at the Toronto airport

Eat & Drink
Mariam Matti
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Want to upgrade your travel experience at Pearson Airport next time you’re leaving the city?

That will soon be possible with the opening of Air Canada’s new cafe, which will offer free WiFi, a variety of breakfast and lunch foods, a self-serve station with kombuchas and organic, cold-press juices, as well as coffee and tea. 

However, there is a catch. The cafe isn’t open to all travellers, it’s only for premium Air Canada customers. 

“Air Canada's premium clientele will have access to this new cafe, revolutionizing the coffee shop experience at Toronto Pearson,” Andrew Yiu, vice president of product at Air Canada, said in a press release. “It will offer a wide selection of beverages and food that can be taken to go.”

Officially opening on Friday, the cafe has seating for 109 travellers seeking a quiet place to relax or grab a bite to eat before their flight.

The cafe will also feature a large mural painted by Canadian artist Shawn Evans of places he has lived and travelled in across the country. 

Lead photo by

CNW Group/Air Canada

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

McDonald's is now serving donuts at some of their Toronto locations

The protest at Chick-fil-A's Toronto store opening is going to be massive

Air Canada is about to open a sparkling new cafe at the Toronto airport

The LCBO is now delivering booze in under an hour through Foodora

Toronto Restaurant Openings: Burning Fridays, RGLR Coffee, Chai Pochana, Mumbai Express

Mouse spotted inside Chick-fil-A's first Toronto location

The most popular vegan restaurant at the Toronto Eaton Centre just shut down

Toronto is getting a fried chicken festival