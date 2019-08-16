Popular Toronto burger joint closing after over 50 years

All good things must come to an end. This is the sad case for one of Toronto's most beloved and eccentric late night diners.

Harry's in Parkdale has been around since 1968, owned and operated by the Petropoulos brothers for much of that time until Grant van Gameren took it over around 2016.

The restaurant announced in a heartfelt post to Instagram that come fall, Harry's will no longer reside in its quirky space.

"With recent rent increases, a 6 month demo clause hovering over our heads and unexpected infrastructure costs required to maintain this location, it's time for us to close this chapter and find a new home for Harry's," the post states.

Situated at 160 Springhurst, Harry's is uniquely tucked away behind a No Frills and laundromat, which gave the moody dive its distinctive speakeasy feel.

They were always known for their charbroiled burgers, and though the new ownership was a little controversial great burgers continued to be served for cheap, like their now-famed Plain Jane as well as chorizo burgers. Brunch for hungover Parkdalians was also a hit.

The last day of service for Harry’s will be October 5, which they promise will be "a night that you will surely remember."

It seems like burger die-hards won't have to go cold turkey, though. Harry's promises they'll be popping up at all kinds of events around the city with a fun new mobile project starting in spring 2020 while they look for a new permanent home.