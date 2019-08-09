People aren't loving Starbucks' new sippy cup lids in Toronto

Earlier this week, Starbucks announced that it would finally be rolling out its new, strawless cold drink lids to Canadians — but only in Toronto, to start.

Lucky us! Or not.

Tried the new @Starbucks cup without a straw. Didn’t work so great for me. Not leak proof. Also, what’s the point of the Carmel at the bottom of a Carmel Macchiato without a straw? #FirstWorldProblems #YaBasic pic.twitter.com/NDCxXkS7VP — Jennifer Sturm ૐ (@FoxMansMum) August 8, 2019

The recyclable lids, which are expected to replace one billion straws per year at Starbucks, are indeed more environmentally-friendly than the alternative.

They also fit nicely into the Seattle coffee giant's global environmental plan, which includes completely eliminating plastic straws by 2020, alongside other sustainability initiatives.

The problem is that the sippy-lids kind of suck. Either that, or a lot of people are bad at using sippy cups.

Complaints have been pouring in on Twitter across the U.S. in recent weeks, and more recently here in Toronto, about the lids being too loose for cold drink cups.

@Starbucks the new cold brew lids are awful. They leak everywhere. pic.twitter.com/9krIwChKNu — Derrick Dent (@dukedent44) August 8, 2019

Some people say they fall right off.

so Starbucks changed their lids so that you don’t need a straw, but the lids are too big and fall off... I now have a strawberry refresher all over myself. Cool. — PHA℞MABABE (@pissxbaby) August 8, 2019

Others find liquid running down the sides of their beverages thanks to a poor seal between lid and cup.

@Starbucks why must you ruin my morning and my outfit with this DEFECTIVE sippy cup lid?! 🤦🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/c25eKtHV20 — sabrena (@sabrena_stamper) August 7, 2019

Others still find the mouth holes way too big...

the new starbucks lids remind me of the episode of parks and rec where leslie had to keep the people of pawnee from wrapping their entires mouths around the public drinking fountains



because that’s what it feel like. i feel like a citizen of pawnee when i drink something — hot milky @ KRIS BIRTH (@NISHIKlNO) August 7, 2019

... and complain of iced coffee spilling all over their cars and clothes .

Hey @Starbucks I actually really like the design of this lid and eliminating a straw, but it just doesn't fit the cups correctly. Pops off every time I pick it up near the top and coffee gets under the lip and drips on you every time you take a drink 😞 pic.twitter.com/bxeqSfEWLY — Andrew Manganelli (@AndyManganelli) August 7, 2019

The thin material used for the lids is also being criticized as "too flimsy."

@Starbucks y’all need to make the new Lids a little Stronger I’m all about saving turtles but literally spilled coffee all over me 😭😩 — Tinymariee (@tinymariee_) August 7, 2019

Many of the people who've been splashed agree that saving sea turtles is a worthy cause, and that ditching plastic straws is a great idea... but that the sippy cups, in their current form, suck.

I get @Starbucks wants to be environmentally friendly and save the turtles or whatever but the straw less lids are so messy in the car I’m wasting so much in napkins cleaning up the mess. — uhhh ceci (@caabezona) August 8, 2019

"I don't like to say I hate something but the new lids for your iced drinks keep popping off," said one customer to the company on Twitter yesterday.

"[I] like the concept, but [you] need to work on this! Just spilled it on my white Converses. This is the third time it's happened. You just barely squeeze it to pick it up and off it goes."

"I really appreciate Starbucks attempting a strawless lid for cold drinks but I have not had a single one that stays on or doesn't leak," noted another.

And they are so very far from alone in their criticism of the new lids.

Not a fan of this lid, @Starbucks I’ve spilled more times than I can count! That’s precious cold brew gone to waste 😭 pic.twitter.com/eGcdjy6Lmk — Jacklyn Williams (@Jwill0414) August 7, 2019

Some are criticizing the complainers, however, for even using plastic in the first place.

"Instead of complaining about Starbucks crappy lids, how about you bring your own up," wrote one person on Twitter. "The point is to reduce plastic and you're still using it."

Burn!

Starbucks Canada has yet to reply to a request for comment regarding the new lids.