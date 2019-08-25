Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 7 hours ago
mexican restaurants toronto

The top 5 neighbourhoods in Toronto for Mexican restaurants

Mexican restaurants in Toronto are definitely a staple offering. When it comes to where to get it, though, some areas have more to choose from than others. Plan your next taco and margarita crawl in these areas. 

Here is where to go to find Mexican restaurants in Toronto. 

St. Clair West

When seeking DIY-style tacos, head to King's, or seek out loaded meaty Mexican sandwiches at Tenoch. El Sazon is home to more traditional  offerings and baked goods while Itacate serves up some of the best tacos in the city inside a tiny butcher shop. 

Little Italy

Head to Hotmess for Tex-Mex style tacos, cans of beer and bourbon cocktails, or if you're looking for a more upscale take on Mexican with influences from Oaxaca, check out QuetzalHaciendas Las Americas and Utopia Cafe are also reliable choices, and College St. even has the original location of popular chain La Carnita.

Kensington Market

Options abound here. Seven Lives for tacos, El Rey for mezcal tastings and ceviche and Torteria San Cosme for Mexican sandwiches. There's also  Pancho Y Emiliano for more traditional meals while right nextdoor  La Tortilleria makes tortillas from scratch. Let's not forget La Chilaca, Ko'ox HanaPico de Gallo or delectable churros from the Pancho's.

Yonge & Eglinton

This midtown neighbourhood isn't the first that probably comes to mind when seeking Mexican but nevertheless options are aplenty here. Beyond an outpost of La Carnita, there's Mariachi's, Tio's and Chacho's. Clandestina is a newer and excellent option for tacos from the people behind Fonda Lola.

The Annex

Playa Cabana has multiple locations here including its original on Dupont as well as La Hacienda closer to Avenue Road. Taco joint El Nahual can be found inside the Annex Food Hall while El Pocho is a neighbourhood go-to for antojitos.

