The top 5 neighbourhoods in Toronto for Mexican restaurants

Mexican restaurants in Toronto are definitely a staple offering. When it comes to where to get it, though, some areas have more to choose from than others. Plan your next taco and margarita crawl in these areas.

Here is where to go to find Mexican restaurants in Toronto.

When seeking DIY-style tacos, head to King's, or seek out loaded meaty Mexican sandwiches at Tenoch. El Sazon is home to more traditional offerings and baked goods while Itacate serves up some of the best tacos in the city inside a tiny butcher shop.

Head to Hotmess for Tex-Mex style tacos, cans of beer and bourbon cocktails, or if you're looking for a more upscale take on Mexican with influences from Oaxaca, check out Quetzal. Haciendas Las Americas and Utopia Cafe are also reliable choices, and College St. even has the original location of popular chain La Carnita.

Options abound here. Seven Lives for tacos, El Rey for mezcal tastings and ceviche and Torteria San Cosme for Mexican sandwiches. There's also Pancho Y Emiliano for more traditional meals while right nextdoor La Tortilleria makes tortillas from scratch. Let's not forget La Chilaca, Ko'ox Hana, Pico de Gallo or delectable churros from the Pancho's.

This midtown neighbourhood isn't the first that probably comes to mind when seeking Mexican but nevertheless options are aplenty here. Beyond an outpost of La Carnita, there's Mariachi's, Tio's and Chacho's. Clandestina is a newer and excellent option for tacos from the people behind Fonda Lola.

Playa Cabana has multiple locations here including its original on Dupont as well as La Hacienda closer to Avenue Road. Taco joint El Nahual can be found inside the Annex Food Hall while El Pocho is a neighbourhood go-to for antojitos.