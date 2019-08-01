Eat & Drink
ikea crayfish party

IKEA is offering an all-you-can-eat seafood buffet in Toronto

If you're anything like me and you'd happily shop for IKEA furniture all day long, you probably don't need another reason to head over the store.

But, here's one anyway. 

On August 14, IKEA will begin offering all-you-can-eat buffets at both its North York, Vaughan and Etobicoke location.s

The IKEA Crayfish Party will offer a hot and cold buffet of crayfish, meatballs, salmon and desserts along with Swedish entertainment.

The Crayfish Party is a traditional Swedish summertime event, so IKEA is giving Canadians a taste of the fun. 

The parties will be happening at all IKEA locations in Toronto on August 14 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

An adult ticket is $22.99 ($19.99 for IKEA Family members), and a children's ticket will cost $9.99.

Crayfish are a Swedish delicacy, so don't miss out on your chance to give them a try at everyone's favourite Swedish furniture store. 

