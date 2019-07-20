Toronto is getting a new wine and beer festival this summer

Wine and beer lovers assemble—there's a new festival coming to Toronto at the end of the month dedicated to all things vino and brews.

A new four-day event called Holy Waters is hitting the city from July 24 to 27, taking over bars across the city with a bunch of panels and parties.

The main event, the Holy Waters Wine Festival (organized by wine and beer bar Paradise Grapevine) takes place on July 27.

The purchase of a $120 ticket gets you a festival wine glass, which you can use to try more than 50 different types of natural, organic, and low-intervention wines from winemakers worldwide.

Before that, there's the all-day Beer Symposium, happening on July 25, which takes over the Burdock Barrel Warehouse with seminars on stuff like the Evolution of Dry Hopping or the Hidden Secrets of the New England IPA.

The next day is the Wine Symposium, where you can learn more about terroirs or low intervention winemaking. Both symposiums are $99 a ticket.

There'll be a bunch of free events well, including a Bellwoods Brewery-hosted talk on advancing women in the beer industry at Bellwoods Brewery.

Check out Holy Waters' website for the full schedule and ticket info.