Toronto Restaurant Openings highlights the latest restaurant openings and closings in Toronto and also gives a preview of what's coming soon. Find us here every Thursday morning.

Open now

Recently reviewed

Opening soon

Kung Fu Dawg is reappearing on Ossington, this time near Dundas.

Nutbar will soon be opening a Leslieville location serving their superfood snacks.

Queen Street West looks like it's becoming home to Smoke Bar & Kitchen run by some of the same team behind Hogtown Smoke around the August long weekend.

Mascot Brewery on King West is having their grand opening party this weekend.

Closed

Satay Sate has closed their Yonge location. They still have a spot on Consumers Road.

Go Topoki is no longer serving rice cakes.

Other news