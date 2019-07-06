This is what Toronto's new Lego-themed bar looks like

The Brick Bar is the indoor, dark, air-conditioned activity Toronto needs this sweltering weekend.

Comprising over a million Lego blocks, it's a travelling pop-up that lets adults drink while playing with Legos for the ultimate nostalgia trip.

The pop-up is decorated with huge Lego sculptures including a double-sided throne, fully functioning fountain and a ball pit.

Appearing in other cities like London and New York, here it's situated at Rosehill Venue.

The bar area itself has a capacity of about 150, Lego bar stools and bean bag chairs for seating, though there's a total capacity of about 300 including a breakout seating area.

Tickets are available for hour-and-a-half time slots, starting at $15 for slots beginning at noon, reaching up to $25 for a prime Saturday 8:30 p.m. slot.

A DJ spins party tracks as nostalgic as the Lego itself (think "Starships" by Nicki Minaj).

Pops of neon throughout the bar add a cheeky adult touch.

Massive tubs of Lego that feel like they're straight out of your mom's attic are everywhere. All the walls are baseplates so you can add your own design to them, or you can chill and build your own creation on a free-floating one.

A functioning ping pong table is made out of 22,500 bricks.

There are small prizes like free drinks to be won, an MC wandering around and calling out all the most awesome builders and Lego fans.

Since the pop-up travels, masterpieces from past locations actually travel with it, some quite impressive and definitely Insta-worthy.

The also a ball pit with a basketball hoop provides yet another epic selfie opportunity.

A Brick Burger ($8 with fries) is part of a basic bar menu that's nothing special but definitely decent, and will do in a pinch if you need a bite to eat. You have to dress your own burger with condiment packets, little kid birthday party style.

Sugary specialty cocktails ($11) that come in brick-shaped cups include a Rum Punch or Long Island Iced tea, both crushable drinks sure to induce a buzz and burst of hyperactivity that's appropriate for the short slots. And yes, the bar is also decorated to look like it's made out of Lego bricks.

There's also beer in bottles like Mill Street and Heineken ($7 - $8), wine ($7) and regular mixed drinks ($8). Additional commemorative Lego cups can be purchased on their own for $2.

There 's even free Leg0-shaped gummies for the taking at the bar for an additional child-like sugar rush.

The last available slot to get in to The Brick Bar is July 7 at 7 p.m.