Toronto just got a new arcade bar

Arcade bars are all the rage in Toronto. We've got Tilt, Zed 80, The Rec Room, Pixels and Pints, and more. Because who doesn't love having a few drinks and playing nostalgic games?

And it's clear the trend isn't going anywhere, because Toronto just got another new one.

Room 104 just opened at 86 Peter St. in downtown Toronto. They already have a location in Ottawa and it's incredibly popular.

More of a nightclub than a bar, it has a dancefloor, arcade games, 104 different kids of shots and cool colourful walls to brighten your Insta content.

Starting next week, they'll have comedy nights every Wednesday and live music every Thursday night.

On Friday nights, they'll offer $150 bottles of Ciroc and $4 shots.

Their grand opening is July 12 and 13 and the bar will be regularly be open from Wednesday to Sunday.