Hannah Alberga
Posted 4 hours ago
Samuel L. Jackson just visited a popular Thai restaurant in Toronto

Samuel L. Jackson got his Thai fix at Mengrai Thai in Toronto over the weekend while in town shooting the next Saw movie.

This wasn’t Jackson’s first time at the well-known traditional Thai spot. In 2016, Sasi Meechai, the award-winning chef and restaurant owner, posted a photo thanking the actor for his ongoing support.

Jackson isn’t the only loyal customer that’s a celebrity. John Travolta, Justin Bieber, Mick Jagger and The Weeknd have also made a point of ordering the two-way pad Thai or fried rice in a pineapple while in Toronto.

Also over the weekend, Irish actor Robert Sheehan made an appearance at the restaurant while in town filming the Netflix series Umbrella Academy

Despite that celebrities frequent the restaurant, the owners insist that they “treat all of their customers like stars,” on their website.

The Thai kitchen opened over a decade ago in the former Regal Brewery on Ontario Street and recently created an all-you-can-eat street food menu.

