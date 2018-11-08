Eat & Drink
thai ayce toronto

All you can eat Thai food has arrived in Toronto

You’ve probably heard of all-you-can-eat sushi or dim sum, but now Toronto is getting all you can eat Thai food.

Mengrai Thai is mainly known for serving classic renditions of traditional Thai, but this concept will focus more on Thai street food. With a designated south room for the AYCE menu, now the space will almost function like two restaurants in one.

AYCE will soon be available every day the restaurant is open for dinner for $29.99, and at lunch on Fridays.

Mengrai’s Thai food has been sought out by celebs such as Samuel Jackson and Jessica Alba, so don’t sleep on this chance to stuff yourself like a star for less.

Mengrai Thai

