Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson are filming a movie in Toronto

Samuel L. Jackson, Chris Rock, Max Minghella and Marisol Nichols have all signed on to be in the new Saw movie, which is being filmed right here in Toronto.

The film is the latest and ninth film in the Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures Saw franchise, which was created by James Wan and Leigh Whannell in 2004.

Chris Rock came up with the story for the newest horror film. He's also starring in it as a police detective, as well as executive producing it.

Jackson is playing Rock's father.

The not-yet-titled film is being directed by Darren Lynn Bousman, who also directed Saws II, III and IV.

Production is already underway in Toronto, and the movie is set to hit theatres on October 23, 2020.