10 new Toronto bars with breathtaking interior design

Amy Carlberg
Posted 5 hours ago
Toronto has become home to a handful of new bars with breathtaking interior design recently, including ones with indoor motorcycles and even rooms modelled after the Black Lodge from Twin Peaks. There are also some more subtle environs in which to drink, but odds are at least one of these new watering holes will make your jaw drop. 

Here are my picks for new Toronto bars with breathtaking interior design. 

Storm Crow Manor

Take in all the eye candy at this Church-Wellesley Village bar dedicated to nerd culture.

Blua

Head to the Junction to find this soft-lit Balkan bar with lots of hanging plants and flower-garnished cocktails. 

Coffee Oysters Champagne

Lots of white and pale pink make this champagne bar in the Entertainment District a calming spot for a glass of bubbly. 

Apres Wine Bar

A glowing back bar is the highlight of this Ossington bar specializing in an incredible wine selection. 

Mother Cocktail Bar 

Large plants and a slatted front are key features to this dim bar on West Queen West that takes the concept of cocktails to the next level. 

Vatican Gift Shop

A series of hanging lamps and a gothic vibe make this Leslieville bar a lovely place to lurk in the darkness. 

Superfly

A sense of retro style envelopes this entire place in Parkdale, from an interesting scalloped bar detail to warm wood and lighting. 

Super Bargain

A swath of patterned wallpaper makes for a funky backdrop at this Cabbagetown bar. 

Project Gigglewater 

The bar is cleverly designed so everyone can look each other in the eye at this Dundas West spot inspired by places in New York and Vancouver.

Bar Stray

There's a full-on motorcycle inside this dim industrial bar in Little Italy. Do you really need another reason to go Instagram it?

Hector Vasquez at Storm Crow Manor

