10 new Toronto bars with breathtaking interior design

Toronto has become home to a handful of new bars with breathtaking interior design recently, including ones with indoor motorcycles and even rooms modelled after the Black Lodge from Twin Peaks. There are also some more subtle environs in which to drink, but odds are at least one of these new watering holes will make your jaw drop.

Here are my picks for new Toronto bars with breathtaking interior design.

Take in all the eye candy at this Church-Wellesley Village bar dedicated to nerd culture.

Head to the Junction to find this soft-lit Balkan bar with lots of hanging plants and flower-garnished cocktails.

Lots of white and pale pink make this champagne bar in the Entertainment District a calming spot for a glass of bubbly.

A glowing back bar is the highlight of this Ossington bar specializing in an incredible wine selection.

Large plants and a slatted front are key features to this dim bar on West Queen West that takes the concept of cocktails to the next level.

A series of hanging lamps and a gothic vibe make this Leslieville bar a lovely place to lurk in the darkness.

A sense of retro style envelopes this entire place in Parkdale, from an interesting scalloped bar detail to warm wood and lighting.

A swath of patterned wallpaper makes for a funky backdrop at this Cabbagetown bar.

The bar is cleverly designed so everyone can look each other in the eye at this Dundas West spot inspired by places in New York and Vancouver.

There's a full-on motorcycle inside this dim industrial bar in Little Italy. Do you really need another reason to go Instagram it?