The top 5 new ice cream in Toronto

New ice cream in Toronto comes just in time for a hot and muggy summer. From frozen custard treats to Japanese crepes packed with icy sweets, the city has a handful of ways to cool down in this heat.

Here are my picks for the top new ice cream spots in Toronto.

This Montreal dessert shop has finally opened its first location in Toronto. Super frosty liquid nitrogen ice cream is made in-house, but you'll even find ice cream in their drinks, too. Head to their shop by Yonge and Wellesley.

If you've never tried frozen custard before, head to this little offshoot of Woody's Burgers on Lake Shore Blvd., where this thick, delicious concoction is made from scratch and served in smoothies, in cookie sandwiches, or between donuts.

Dairy fiends will love the decadent serve at this Little Italy location of the world-famous Japanese cheesecake brand. There's two types: one's made from Jersey milk, and the other's a rich cheese ice cream. Get it in a cone or cup.

Macarons and ice cream are made fresh at this new Chinatown bakery, which serves up Korean-style flavours like injeolmi (sweet rice cake) and jasmine tea.

One of the original co-creators of Ossington's hit ice cream shop Bang Bang just opened up his own project in Davenport Village. Expect watermelon and lychee sorbets, ube ice cream, and mini bubble waffle cone creations.