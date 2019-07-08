Eat & Drink
Knockout ice cream Toronto

The people behind Bang Bang just opened a new ice cream joint in Toronto

Ice cream lovers, rejoice! Arthur Pezzelli, one of the people behind the outrageously popular Bang Bang Ice Cream shop has opened a new store for those of us with a sweet tooth. 

Knockout Ice Cream, located at 342 Westmoreland Ave. N., opened last month and is serving out-of-the-ordinary flavours just like Bang Bang. 

Matcha Oreo, London fog, creme brulee, black sesame and ube are just some of the eclectic flavours they're serving up this summer.

Not to mention homemade waffle cones.  

If Knockout is anything like Bang Bang, lengthy lineups will be a regular occurrence at this new shop.

They're open from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. from Sunday to Thursday, and they're closed on Mondays. 

Lead photo by

msvivianso

