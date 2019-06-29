10 new patios to check out this Canada Day long weekend in Toronto

The Canada Day long weekend is the perfect time to check some of the new patios that have opened in Toronto off your summer bucket list. These patios serve everything from oysters to beer cocktails, Portuguese to Caesars, so get out there and soak up that summer sun you’ve been longing for.

Here are some new patios to check out this Canada Day long weekend in Toronto.

Cube’s patio on Queen West is now a Hoegaarden-themed rooftop oasis serving casual bites.

Sip on a smooth and frosty Guinness on this new Leslieville patio formerly home to Ceili Cottage, where they’re also having a Canada Day BBQ.

This Latin American restaurant on King West isn’t necessarily new, but you can take the long weekend to see their recently opened patio on the roof.

Colourful umbrellas overhead at this St. Clair West patio lend a festive Portuguese feel to Canada Day celebrations.

Toronto just got a beer garden at the Rogers Road location of a popular pizza spot, and it’s perfect for meeting up with groups for long weekend hangs.

Is it really the Canada Day long weekend if you didn’t have a Caesar? Get an Insta-worthy one on the patio at this King East bar.

There are several patios at this skyscraping hotel overlooking Toronto’s waterfront for classy long weekend partying.

Colourful patio chairs and a bustling King West location make this the spot for long weekend Canada Day cocktails.

Celebrate the weekend with cornhole and beers on the cute patio of this new BBQ spot at Bayview Village Mall.

Toronto’s premier one-day-a-week supper club has opened a patio with even more vendors, so head to Saskatchewan Road for Canada Day celebrations on Saturday.