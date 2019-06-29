Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 4 hours ago
toronto patios

10 new patios to check out this Canada Day long weekend in Toronto

The Canada Day long weekend is the perfect time to check some of the new patios that have opened in Toronto off your summer bucket list. These patios serve everything from oysters to beer cocktails, Portuguese to Caesars, so get out there and soak up that summer sun you’ve been longing for. 

Here are some new patios to check out this Canada Day long weekend in Toronto. 

The Gaarden

Cube’s patio on Queen West is now a Hoegaarden-themed rooftop oasis serving casual bites. 

new patios toronto

The Burren patio is a step up from what used to be Ceili Cottage in Leslieville. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

The Burren

Sip on a smooth and frosty Guinness on this new Leslieville patio formerly home to Ceili Cottage, where they’re also having a Canada Day BBQ.

toronto patios

Chill with the plants on Baro's rooftop patio. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Baro

This Latin American restaurant on King West isn’t necessarily new, but you can take the long weekend to see their recently opened patio on the roof. 

toronto patios

Chill under umbrellas at the patio at Mercado Negro. Photo by Hector Vasquez

Mercado Negro

Colourful umbrellas overhead at this St. Clair West patio lend a festive Portuguese feel to Canada Day celebrations. 

toronto patios

Grab a pie and a pint of craft beer in North of Brooklyn's front garden. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

North of Brooklyn

Toronto just got a beer garden at the Rogers Road location of a popular pizza spot, and it’s perfect for meeting up with groups for long weekend hangs.

toronto patios

Sun and Caesars at Score on King. Photo by blogTO.

Score on King

Is it really the Canada Day long weekend if you didn’t have a Caesar? Get an Insta-worthy one on the patio at this King East bar. 

toronto patios

Skyline for days at the rooftop patio at Hotel X. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Hotel X

There are several patios at this skyscraping hotel overlooking Toronto’s waterfront for classy long weekend partying. 

toronto patios

Hit up Regulars for Canada Day long weekend cocktails. Photo by Hector Vasquez. 

Regulars

Colourful patio chairs and a bustling King West location make this the spot for long weekend Canada Day cocktails. 

toronto patios

Cornhole and BBQ platters are the way to go this long weekend at Beauty Barbecue. Photo by Herman Wong.

Beauty Barbecue

Celebrate the weekend with cornhole and beers on the cute patio of this new BBQ spot at Bayview Village Mall.  

toronto patios

Grand Bizarre now has a "beach club" patio area. Photo by Fareen Karim.

Grand Bizarre

Toronto’s premier one-day-a-week supper club has opened a patio with even more vendors, so head to Saskatchewan Road for Canada Day celebrations on Saturday.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at The Gaarden

