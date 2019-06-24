The Mandarin is doing a free all you can eat buffet on Canada Day

The Mandarin buffet is turning 40 years-old and they're turning Canada day into a free celebration of epic proportions.

Yes, I can't believe it either: Canada's most famous Chinese buffet has officially been serving us all-you-can-eat chicken balls and ice cream for four decades.

Canada's birthday is coming, but you get the gift! To celebrate, on July 1st, we're offering Canadian citizens a FREE buffet Meal. Proof of Canadian citizenship is required. Please visit https://t.co/3Q8BOhseiy for important event details. pic.twitter.com/EJFSwr9fSA — Mandarin Restaurants (@eatmandarin) June 24, 2019

The quintessential party destination is celebrating its own birthday and the birth of our constitution by offering free buffet meals to Canadian citizens on July 1.

All you need is to flash your ID this Canada Day to pig out on the beautiful spreads that the Mandarin has to offer, free of charge.

Mandarin buffet don’t lie. Mandarin buffet don’t play games. Mandarin buffet provide. I eat. Thank you @eatmandarin — Lord Chazz Michael Michaelz (@CGencha) June 19, 2019

That applies to coffee, tea, and soft drinks too.

No doubt there will be hoards of people wanting to stuff their faces for free, so you won't be able to reserve a spot. As they say, the early bird gets all the spring rolls.

It'll be available at all six locations around the city, so just head to the one nearest you and prepare to eat until you feel and start to regret all your life decisions.