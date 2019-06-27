Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 4 hours ago
toronto bars

The 10 hottest bars in Toronto right now

Amy Carlberg
Posted 4 hours ago
The hottest bars in Toronto right now are thriving as the city shifts into high gear for summer. Get a cool drink to combat the upcoming sweltering days at these new spots that the city is obsessing over right now.

Here are my picks for the hottest bars in Toronto right now.

Mother Cocktail Bar

Drinks are made using ingredients foraged from Trinity Bellwoods and High Park at this new West Queen West bar.

The Gaarden

This is Toronto’s newest rooftop destination on Queen West, and it's centred around Hoegaarden beer and summer vibes.

Baro Rooftop

Plant lovers are flocking to King West’s newest rooftop patio for a great view and awesome Latin American food.

The Delaware

This little bar that just opened up across from the Delaware entrance to Ossington station has party tunes and sharing plates.

Zed 80

Game all night long at this popular new sibling to Tilt on the Danforth with craft beer and mini perogies.

Storm Crow Manor

Nerds can’t get enough of this multi-level bar on Church Street that's jam-packed with pop culture references and features a huge patio out front.

Project Gigglewater

Cocktail aficionados are loving this new addition to Dundas West with its speakeasy feel and creative beverages.

Score on King

Tricked-out Caesars from this place on King East are sweeping Instagram, so head here to snap a shot of your own.

Vatican Gift Shop

Hidden behind a “church gift shop,” this pizza-slinging bar on Gerrard East is popular with locals.

Big Trouble

Lovers of dumplings and baijiu crowd this bar hidden above a restaurant in Chinatown on the regular.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Mother Cocktail Bar

