Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
toronto drink pineapple

Toronto bars where you can drink booze out of pineapples

In Toronto, you can drink booze out pineapples at a number of places even though you’re considerably far north from where they were originally grown. Often designed to share there’s one thing that’s clear when a cocktail arrives at the table in a hollowed-out pineapple: it’s party time.

Here are some places in Toronto where you can drink booze out of pineapples.

Chubby’s Jamaican Kitchen

This Jamaican restaurant in a resort-like rowhouse at King and Portland serves a $25 Calabash Bay cocktail of J Wray white rum, pineapple and coconut in an actual pineapple.

Miss Thing’s

This Hawaiian-themed restaurant in Parkdale serves a cocktail in a pineapple garnished with flowers, lots of frilly herbs and a sparkler.

Tiki Bar

This rooftop bar that sits above venue Bovine Sex Club on Queen West serves a cocktail served in a pineapple and meant for two called the “Jungle Bird,” consisting of Havana Club Reserva, Campari, lime, pineapple juice and simple syrup.

Patois

This Dundas West Asian-Caribbean fusion spot does a $38 “Party Pineapple” filled with Cazadores, prosecco, lemon, hibiscus, pineapple and pink Ting that could even serve three if you’re feeling really generous.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns at Chubby's Jamaican Kitchen

