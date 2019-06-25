Toronto bars where you can drink booze out of pineapples
In Toronto, you can drink booze out pineapples at a number of places even though you’re considerably far north from where they were originally grown. Often designed to share there’s one thing that’s clear when a cocktail arrives at the table in a hollowed-out pineapple: it’s party time.
Here are some places in Toronto where you can drink booze out of pineapples.
This Jamaican restaurant in a resort-like rowhouse at King and Portland serves a $25 Calabash Bay cocktail of J Wray white rum, pineapple and coconut in an actual pineapple.
This Hawaiian-themed restaurant in Parkdale serves a cocktail in a pineapple garnished with flowers, lots of frilly herbs and a sparkler.
This rooftop bar that sits above venue Bovine Sex Club on Queen West serves a cocktail served in a pineapple and meant for two called the “Jungle Bird,” consisting of Havana Club Reserva, Campari, lime, pineapple juice and simple syrup.
This Dundas West Asian-Caribbean fusion spot does a $38 “Party Pineapple” filled with Cazadores, prosecco, lemon, hibiscus, pineapple and pink Ting that could even serve three if you’re feeling really generous.
Jesse Milns at Chubby's Jamaican Kitchen
