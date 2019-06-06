Adelaide Eats outdoor summer food market is coming back to Toronto

It’s back! Adelaide Eats Food Market will be open for six glorious lunches on Fridays this summer at the Bay Adelaide Centre, in the outdoor courtyard.

Beloved vendors such as Cava, Five Points, Golden Star Burgers, Parka Food Co. and Tanto will be there. If you’ve been missing the Korean goodness from Kaboom recently, this is a good place to catch them.

Cava will be doing fresh ceviches and paella, Tanto will be offering empanadas, sandwiches and salads, Five Points will of course be doing their famous hot chicken sandwiches and Parka has vegan comforts. There’s also going to be a concept called Alta Vida Cantina from the people behind Chula serving tacos and guac.

There’s also going to be a farmer’s market area where it’ll be easy to pick up locally farmed goods and artisanal products like pantry staples and sweet treats.

The events kick off on June 14, and you have until July 19 to hit it up and get a taste of some of the most delicious and diverse offerings in Toronto. The market is open from 11 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.