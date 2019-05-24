Eat & Drink
kaboom toronto

Popular Korean fried chicken restaurant in Toronto is closing

The Korean fried chicken scene in Toronto just lost a great restaurant. Kaboom Chicken in Riverside was known for pairing the sticky sweet Asian classic with bubble waffles and ramen burgers.

They'll close today after having opened a few years back in 2016. Thankfully, a post on Instagram announcing the closure of the 722 Queen East shop also indicates that they're looking for a new location.

In the meantime, they're hoping to be found at festivals and pop-ups, and fortunately there also always lots of other great spots for Korean, fried chicken, and Korean fried chicken in Toronto.

Hector Vasquez

