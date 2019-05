Toronto Restaurant Openings highlights the latest restaurant openings and closings in Toronto and also gives a preview of what's coming soon. Find us here every Thursday morning.

Open now

Mix & Matcha now has another location serving bubble tea at 1325 Finch Avenue West.

Brock Sandwich has finally reopened in Bloordale.

Gyugyuya now has a location serving up their Japanese curry at 5461 Yonge Street.

Opening soon

Mother cocktail bar is opening this month at 874 Queen West.

The Parlour is opening soon at 642 King West.

Reid's Distillery is having their grand opening May 11.

