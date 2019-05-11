The top 5 new restaurants in the Entertainment District

New restaurants that have come to the Entertainment District have brought fresh eats to one of Toronto's liveliest areas. Whether you're going out, working out, or just going to work, these recently-opened places make great options when hunger strikes.

Here are my picks for the top new restaurants in the Entertainment District.

Build-your-own pasta with charcoal-infused and vegan options has arrived on John Street. Don't miss the vegan lasagne which is ridiculously good.

Steak, Nikkei and flaming cocktails are in no short supply at this restaurant from the same people behind Copacabana, located in the same building.

Coffee, wine and eats like giant muffuletta sandwiches and meat plates are what's on the menu at this all day spot on Richmond across from the Scotiabank Theatre.

There's an extensive menu of tacos and margaritas and a rooftop patio during warmer weather at the second location of the restaurant that has its roots in Kensington Market.

Sip on coffee in the morning or champagne at night at this new underground restaurant near King and Simcoe. Make sure to inquire about the secret room.