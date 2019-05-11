Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto restaurants entertainment district

The top 5 new restaurants in the Entertainment District

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

New restaurants that have come to the Entertainment District have brought fresh eats to one of Toronto's liveliest areas. Whether you're going out, working out, or just going to work, these recently-opened places make great options when hunger strikes.

Here are my picks for the top new restaurants in the Entertainment District.

SOS Pasta

Build-your-own pasta with charcoal-infused and vegan options has arrived on John Street. Don't miss the vegan lasagne which is ridiculously good.

Casa Fuego

Steak, Nikkei and flaming cocktails are in no short supply at this restaurant from the same people behind Copacabana, located in the same building.

Grand Cru Deli

Coffee, wine and eats like giant muffuletta sandwiches and meat plates are what's on the menu at this all day spot on Richmond across from the Scotiabank Theatre.

Pancho Y Emiliano

There's an extensive menu of tacos and margaritas and a rooftop patio during warmer weather at the second location of the restaurant that has its roots in Kensington Market.

Coffee Oysters Champagne

Sip on coffee in the morning or champagne at night at this new underground restaurant near King and Simcoe. Make sure to inquire about the secret room.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Casa Fuego

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

10 restaurants in Toronto where you can have a unique dining experience

Toronto is getting all you can eat BBQ on a rooftop patio

The top 5 new restaurants in the Entertainment District

The top 10 burgers you can eat at Toronto bars

Win tickets to Toronto Taste 2019

Popular Montreal chain for halal subs coming to Toronto

5 new beer gardens to drink at in Toronto this summer

Toronto Restaurant Openings: Oha, FastDelicious, ChunYang Tea, Kinton Ramen, Gyubee