Phoneless snack bar closing in Toronto after just over a year

Although a particular Toronto bar was once known for encouraging customers to go phoneless, they took to Instagram to quickly spread the word about their closure at the end of this month.

Dumbo Snack Bar in Parkdale was one of a few spots to adopt a phone-checking system of sorts last spring, and though the phone-free trend is still going strong, the bar won't be.

The Instagram post from Monday announces that they'll be ending operations with a two-day party stretching over May 24 and 25.

"As we approached the summer, it became clear that most of the original team, myself included, would not be able to continue working on a regular basis, so rather than transition into a new ownership and staff, we have decided to go out with a bang," reads the caption written by owner Nick Peach.

Looks like come the end of May, you'll have to go elsewhere for boozy teapots and photo booths.