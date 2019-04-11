Eat & Drink
One of Toronto's favourite bakeries was just bought by a grocery chain

Mabel's, the bakery known for making some of the best bread, brownies, pies and cheesecake in the city is being acquired by one of our best organic grocery stores, Fresh City. It's a match made in food heaven.

Locavores will be pleased by the partnership, as well as those who just plain care what they put in their bodies, as both stores stock products made primarily with organic ingredients. Thanks to this union, you'll now be able to shop for Mabel's breads and ready-made products alongside Fresh City organic groceries.

Fresh City was founded in 2011, and Mabel's has been in business for about a decade. Each of the four Mabel's locations has been dedicated to production for a certain department, like breads or baked goods, but now they'll be able to use Fresh City's expanded kitchen facilities on Samor Road.

All Mabel's locations will continue to operate under the same name with the same staff, but customers will see more and more Fresh City products at Mabel's stores, and Mabel's products will soon be available as part of Fresh City's home delivery service.

Jesse Milns

