what a bagel toronto

There are huge lines for free bagels in Toronto today

A massive lineup has formed outside the What A Bagel at Queen and Spadina as people wait their turn for free bagels. 

The bagel brand is celebrating its 21st Annual Free Bagel Day today and is giving away six free bagels to everyone that walks through their doors. 

People have been lining up all morning outside the ever-popular store on Spadina. 

Yesterday it was weed, today it's bagels—the point is, people in Toronto don't mind waiting in line stuff.  

People on Twitter are acting shocked that people would wait an hour for a free bagel, but the company has been doing this for 21 years—obviously, it works. 

Ron Quitoriano

