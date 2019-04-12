The top 10 halal restaurants in downtown Toronto

Halal restaurants are pretty easy to find in downtown Toronto, if you know where to look. These conveniently-located restaurants make great pizza, falafel, burgers, salads and more—all halal certified.

Here are my picks for the top halal restaurants in downtown Toronto.

"Rolling" pizza and snack beef sandwiches are on the menu at a Yonge and Dundas outpost of this suburban halal pizza joint.

Halal burgers are piled high with toppings like bacon, pineapple, guac and jalapenos at this Kensington spot.

People still line up at a Yonge and Wellesley location of this New York export serving classic Middle Eastern that even has the word "halal" in the name.

Get the nominal items at a location of this restaurant near Bloor and Yonge, or peruse the rest of their extensive menu.

Known for falafel, saj wraps and other Middle Eastern classics, there are locations of this reliable chain at Spadina and Richmond, on Front, and in Union Station.

Epic halal burgers are served at this restaurant in Kensington, as well as many other greasy indulgences.

This spot in the Entertainment District serves (you guessed it) lots of varieties of kabobs, as well as wraps and salads.

This place on Bremner has lots of halal and vegan options that go way beyond the typical Middle Eastern, burger or pizza formula.

All meats are halal at this location of an Indian street food brand, located in the Atrium on Bay.

Prayers for halal Chicago-style deep dish pizza have been answered in the form of this place in Little Italy.