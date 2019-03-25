This Week on DineSafe: Pizza Pizza, Aanch, Chatime, Betty's, Popeyes, Markham Station

This week on DineSafe, a number of popular chains landed in some hot water with Toronto health inspectors. Popeyes, Pizza Pizza and Fat Bastard Burrito Co. all secured conditional passes upon inspection.
Discover what other Toronto restaurants got in trouble with health inspectors this week on DineSafe.
Popeyes (553 Bloor St. West)
- Inspected on: March 18, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Aanch (259 Wellington Ave.)
- Inspected on: March 19, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 8 (Minor: 4, Significant: 4)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Chatime (1265 Military Trl.)
- Inspected on: March 19, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: March 19, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: March 19, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Betty's (240 King St. East)
- Inspected on: March 20, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 10 (Minor: 2, Significant: 6, Crucial: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C and failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
- Inspected on: March 20, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: March 20, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Stored ice in unsanitary manner.
- Inspected on: March 20, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
- Inspected on: March 20, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: March 21, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3, Crucial: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: Handled ice in unsanitary manner and failed to ensure food handler in food premise washes hands as necessary to prevent contamination of food.
- Inspected on: March 21, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 8 (Minor: 3, Significant: 2, Crucial: 3)
- Crucial infractions include: Refrigerated potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature above 4°C, failed to ensure food handler in food premise refrains from conduct that could result in contamination of food area and failed to ensure food handler in food premise washes hands as necessary to prevent contamination of food.
Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.