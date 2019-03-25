This Week on DineSafe: Pizza Pizza, Aanch, Chatime, Betty's, Popeyes, Markham Station

This week on DineSafe, a number of popular chains landed in some hot water with Toronto health inspectors. Popeyes, Pizza Pizza and Fat Bastard Burrito Co. all secured conditional passes upon inspection.

Popeyes (553 Bloor St. West)

Inspected on: March 18, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Aanch (259 Wellington Ave.)

Inspected on: March 19, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 8 (Minor: 4, Significant: 4)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Chatime (1265 Military Trl.)

Inspected on: March 19, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Jimmy The Greek (2300 Yonge St.)

Inspected on: March 19, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Pizza Pizza (1530 Albion Rd.)

Inspected on: March 19, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Inspected on: March 20, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 10 (Minor: 2, Significant: 6, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C and failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Inspected on: March 20, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

The Fifth Pubhouse (221 Richmond St. West)

Inspected on: March 20, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Stored ice in unsanitary manner.

Markham Station (5117 Sheppard Ave. East)

Inspected on: March 20, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Inspected on: March 20, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Bar Hop Brewco (137 Peter St.)

Inspected on: March 21, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 6 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Handled ice in unsanitary manner and failed to ensure food handler in food premise washes hands as necessary to prevent contamination of food.

Pamier Kabob (119 Spadina Ave.)