10 outrageous stuffed foods you can eat in Toronto

Outrageous stuffed food offerings in Toronto provide an added surprise while digging into your dinner or dessert. There's nothing better than biting into a doughnut or giant piece of fried chicken and being delighted with a burst of filling.

Here's a roundup of outrageous stuffed foods you can eat in Toronto.

Make your way to Yonge & Dundas to sink your teeth into XXL Taiwanese fried chicken stuffed with cheese. The Exploding Crispy Chicken is stuffed with four kinds of cheese: marble, cheddar, mozzarella and cheese curds.

One of Toronto's most charming and well-known bakeries can be found at Avenue & Lawrence. The bakery specializes in stuffed doughnuts ranging in offerings like Key Lime Pie and Nutella Bomb.

A favourite at this Yonge & Wellesley Chinese bakery is their matcha lava croissant. This soft and moist green croissant is spilling out with matcha custard inside. For those who prefer something even sweeter, there's a chocolate version called the Dirty Ditty.

Make your way to the counter of the Kensington Market burger joint and order up the Ciao Bello Portobello. The burger is topped with a crusted portobello stuffed with the most molten, ooey-gooiest cheddar and mozzarella cheeses.

The dim sum spot has multiple locations in Toronto and at each one you'll find salted egg yolk buns. The buns come to the table piping hot and perfectly ooze as your bite into them.

It's all about Daifuku at this Japanese bakery chain. These hand-made mochis come in a variety of flavours including the popular stuffed strawberry-red bean one.

This Parkdale bakery is where all of your childhood dreams come true. The cookie spot stuffs their cookies with candy bars, other types of cookies and even Pop Tarts.

Arepas are the specialty at this Latin American restaurant. Opt for the Pabellon and receive one with filled with shredded beef, black beans, sweet and firm fried plantain and cotija cheese. It's available at all three of their restaurant locations.

When you think "outrageous and stuffed" you may not think of this Little Italy restaurant. However, an order of the Scrigno will change all of that. Pasta gets filled with a mixture of tangy, creamy Carozzi gorgonzola and slightly bitter radicchio di Chiogga. Yum!

Not far from Yorkdale Mall is where you'll discover this spot serving Chinese-style snacks. A must-try item is the rainbow pancake platter. It's a trio of mango, kiwi, and strawberry pancakes stuffed with cream and fresh fruits.