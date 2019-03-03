The top 10 Caribbean restaurants in Scarborough

Caribbean restaurants are in abundance in Scarborough, but which ones really bring it? In a neighbourhood where what places you eat at are a matter of fierce pride, this can be a tough question to answer, but here are some spots where you’re guaranteed to get some great jerk, roti, oxtail and many other popular dishes.

Here are my picks for the top Caribbean restaurants in Scarborough.

You can still watch the women who work at this miniscule spot on Sheppard East make roti skins by hand and fill them with an awesome number of options from jerk chicken and curry goat to curry duck and chicken pelau.

This place at Pitfield and McCowan has been serving doubles, patties, and of course roti stuffed with options like pumpkin and spinach, cabbage and carrot, conch, curry duck or channa since 1982.

This Birchmount and Huntingwood spot is home to some famous jerk chicken poutine, but their jerk chicken is also amazing on its own or in wraps.

This grocery store at Eglinton and Brimley stocks a ton of Caribbean ingredients and boasts a wall of hot sauces, and also has a hot table doling out jerk chicken, ackee and saltfish, and oxtail.

The patties that this place pumps out are iconic, and this outpost on Progress between Midland and Brimley is the place to get them in Scarborough along with other Caribbean favourites.

BBQ jerk chicken, amazing oxtail and lunch specials under $10 are king at this hidden gem on Pitfield near McCowan.

As the name suggests, this Lawrence east spot is known for patties, especially in sandwiches, but they also do a mean jerk chicken.

Jerk chicken, oxtail and soups are all popular choices at this restaurant near Kingston and Galloway.

Jerk chicken, jerk pork, curry goat, beef patties and fried fish are staples at this Midland restaurant known for its $5 specials.

This place at Lawrence East and Midland is literally named for its hot roti and doubles, but they also have saheena, another form of Trinidadian doubles.