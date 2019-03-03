10 restaurants for birthday dinner in Toronto that are good for large groups

Restaurants for a birthday dinner in Toronto have to be able to accommodate everyone who shows up to party, even if it’s a large group. These places have a fun vibe, lots of space and affordable drinks and eats.

Here are some restaurants to go for birthday dinner in Toronto if you're a large group.

Rum punch and Jamaican eats keep everyone happy while giant pineapple drinks are an awesome birthday treat at this multi-level King West restaurant.

Izakaya is great group party choice because of the small sharing plates and the fact that being loud and drinking lots of beer is practically encouraged, so hit up this Church spot for a classic experience.

Beer and platters of German food—what more could you really ask for on your birthday? This bar at Queen and Dovercourt has long tables to spread out with pals and lots of options, including plenty of drinks beyond beer.

Cool booths are perfect for huddling up with your squad at this hideaway above a Sichuan Ren in Chinatown and ordering bottle after bottle of baijiu and Buddha beer on a big night.

This pub at Bathurst and Bloor serves Asian snacks and drinks and has enough space to make for a casual night out for group for a birthday.

Everyone loves Thai food, and this spacious, industrial and beautiful basement at Bloor and Yonge actually has some of the city’s best, plus cocktails perfect for a birthday cheers.

Sharing Korean BBQ cooked by everyone at the table is an ideal way to feast communally with friends at this restaurant near Finch station.

Ssam meals make great snacks to share at this corner bar on Dundas West with a patio and all sorts of nooks and crannies a group can make their own.

This restaurant near Davisville station has communal hemlock tables that seat eight, so they’re perfect for snacking and drinking a celebratory night away with a group.

Long tables and design features that beg for birthday selfies are key at this West Queen West spot with a menu based off childhood nostalgia and tap cocktails.