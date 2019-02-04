Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 5 hours ago
valentines day restaurants toronto

10 restaurants for Valentine's Day 2019 in Toronto

Restaurants for Valentine's Day 2019 in Toronto make it easier for you to wine and dine your lover, with special menus designed just for V-Day vibes. Even if Februray 14 is just another day for you, the food alone might be enough to put you in a celebratory mood—just make sure to make your reservations now.

Here are my picks for restaurants to celebrate Valentine's Day 2019 in Toronto.

Coffee Oysters Champagne

Start your evening off with some decked out oysters and a glass of bubbly at this pretty King St. restaurant before heading into A Toi, the mysterious restaurant hidden in the back. Champagne plus oysters, and the element of surprise will definitely make for a fun date.

Rosalinda

Eat off the prix-fixe menu offering four courses of vegan Mexican bites at this Financial District hotspot. For $35 you’ll get an app, two mains and a delicious dessert. There’ll also be some fun cocktails shaken up just for Valentine’s Day.

Cafe Boulud

As it does every year, this swanky French bistro is serving up a special four-course prix fixe meal for $135 a head. Indulge in artichoke and truffle, grass-fed New York steaks and chocolate mousse between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Neruda

Visit the world’s longest open fire grill at Neruda in the Beaches, which specializes in Latin American eats with some Mediterranean influence. For $69 you can get a three-course prix-fixe meal that includes canapes and a glass of bubbly.

Garrison Creek

For decadent Italian, head to Little Italy—surprise—for a menu basically built for chocolate lovers. Their “7 Deadly Sins” prix-fixe is $150 for two, and includes Prosecco served in chocolate-rimmed glasses, strawberry risotto, and filet mignon served with chocolate.

Mantra

This high-ceilinged restaurant at Shops at Don Mills offers delicious Indian eats in a classy yet casual setting. You and your date can sneak upstairs to check outo the open kitchen after dining on $75 prix-fixe meals that include some mini Preseccos.

Diana’s Oyster Bar

Platters of oysters and mussels paired with wine is one of the best date night combos there is. For V-Day, this popular destination for fresh seafood will be serving up a five-course meal: get your shuck on for $80 a head.

The Civic

The Broadview Hotel is a pretty romantic place overall, but their main floor restaurant is getting especially sultry with a three-course meal just for lovers. Prepare for phenomenal dishes eaten by candlelight in a lush space that exudes old-timey glamour.  

Kost

It might be hard to snag a rezo here, but the view of the nighttime skyline will be totally worth it. Situated at the top of Bisha Hotel, this swanky spot is offering a prix fixe for $85 a person. You and your date can nom on ahi tuna tartare while admiring the glow of the CN Tower.

Pastiche

This sweet-smelling restaurant on Ossington has a tinge of mystery mixed with a flare for theatrics. Grab a boozy cocktail like the Pelon or Bittsweet Symphony for a fire show and dine on tasty shareable eats in low lighting.
 

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Coffee Oysters Champagne

