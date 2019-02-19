This Week on DineSafe: Jack Astor's, Seara Bakery, Freshii, McDonald's, Green Grotto

This week on DineSafe, popular chains like Freshii, Jack Astor's and McDonald's all landed in some hot water. They received conditional passes for the week from Toronto health inspectors.
Discover what other Toronto restaurants got in trouble with health inspectors this week on DineSafe.
Levetto (68 Sudbury St.)
- Inspected on: February 11, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Failed to ensure food handler in food premise washes hands as necessary to prevent contamination of food area.
McDonald's (1807 Eglinton Ave. West)
- Inspected on: February 11, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 3)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: February 12, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 6 (Significant: 3, Crucial: 3)
- Crucial infractions include: Hot-holding potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature below 60°C, stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C and food premise maintained in manner permitting adverse effect on food.
Freshii (130 King St. West)
- Inspected on: February 13, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Maintained potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.
- Inspected on: February 13, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
- Inspected on: February 13, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: February 14, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: February 14, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 6 (Significant: 4, Crucial: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: Failed to ensure food handler in food premise refrains from conduct that could result in contamination of food and failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
- Inspected on: February 14, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: February 14, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.