This Week on DineSafe: Jack Astor's, Seara Bakery, Freshii, McDonald's, Green Grotto

This week on DineSafe, popular chains like Freshii, Jack Astor's and McDonald's all landed in some hot water. They received conditional passes for the week from Toronto health inspectors.

Discover what other Toronto restaurants got in trouble with health inspectors this week on DineSafe.

Levetto (68 Sudbury St.)

Inspected on: February 11, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to ensure food handler in food premise washes hands as necessary to prevent contamination of food area.

Inspected on: February 11, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 3)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Liberty Shawarma (716 Queen St. East)

Inspected on: February 12, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 6 (Significant: 3, Crucial: 3)

Crucial infractions include: Hot-holding potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature below 60°C, stored potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C and food premise maintained in manner permitting adverse effect on food.

Freshii (130 King St. West)

Inspected on: February 13, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Significant: 3, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Maintained potentially hazardous foods at internal temperature between 4°C and 60°C.

Green Grotto (832 Bay St.)

Inspected on: February 13, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Jack Astor's (1090 Don Mills Rd.)

Inspected on: February 13, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

The Drink (459 Church St.)

Inspected on: February 14, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

The Office Pub (117 John St.)

Inspected on: February 14, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 6 (Significant: 4, Crucial: 2)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to ensure food handler in food premise refrains from conduct that could result in contamination of food and failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Seara Bakery (605 Rogers Rd.)

Inspected on: February 14, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 1, Significant: 3)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Thai Express (40 King St. West)