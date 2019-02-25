This Week on DineSafe: Drake Hotel, Crocodile Rock, Wimpy's Diner, 241 Pizza, Pariwar

This week on DineSafe, a popular Toronto bar known for their cheap drinks was shut down by health inspectors. Crocodile Rock at Adelaide and Duncas was closed down after recieving six infractions, three of which were crucial. Yikes!

Learn what other Toronto restaurants got in trouble with health inspectors this week on DineSafe.

Drake Hotel (1150 Queen St. West)

Inspected on: February 19, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Inspected on: February 19, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Pariwar (1732 Lawrence Ave. East)

Inspected on: February 19, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Inspected on: February 19, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Chicken in the Kitchen (5600 Yonge St.)

Inspected on: February 20, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Coffee Public (800 Bay St.)

Inspected on: February 20, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Significant: 4)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Crocodile Rock (240 Adelaide St. West)

Inspected on: February 20, 2019

Inspection finding: Red (Closed)

Number of infractions: 6 (Significant: 3, Crucial: 3)

Crucial infractions include: Food premise maintained in manner permitting health hazard (rodents), failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration and handled ice in unsanitary manner.

La Rosa Chilena (788 Wilson Ave.)

Inspected on: February 20, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to ensure food handler in food premise washes hands as necessary to prevent contamination of food areas.

Inspected on: February 20, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

241 Pizza (1050 Pape Ave.)

Inspected on: February 21, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

Hibachi (550 Wellington St. West)

Inspected on: February 21, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Lasa by Lamesa (634 St. Clair Ave. West)

Inspected on: February 21, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1)

Crucial infractions include: N/A

Fat Bastard Burrito (351 Bremner Blvd.)

Inspected on: February 22, 2019

Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)

Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)

Crucial infractions include: Failed to ensure food handler in food premise refrains from conduct that could result in contamination of food.