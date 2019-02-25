This Week on DineSafe: Drake Hotel, Crocodile Rock, Wimpy's Diner, 241 Pizza, Pariwar

This week on DineSafe, a popular Toronto bar known for their cheap drinks was shut down by health inspectors. Crocodile Rock at Adelaide and Duncas was closed down after recieving six infractions, three of which were crucial. Yikes!
Learn what other Toronto restaurants got in trouble with health inspectors this week on DineSafe.
- Inspected on: February 19, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
Gabby's (383 Eglinton Ave. East)
- Inspected on: February 19, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
Pariwar (1732 Lawrence Ave. East)
- Inspected on: February 19, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 5 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
- Inspected on: February 19, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: February 20, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: February 20, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Significant: 4)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: February 20, 2019
- Inspection finding: Red (Closed)
- Number of infractions: 6 (Significant: 3, Crucial: 3)
- Crucial infractions include: Food premise maintained in manner permitting health hazard (rodents), failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration and handled ice in unsanitary manner.
- Inspected on: February 20, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Failed to ensure food handler in food premise washes hands as necessary to prevent contamination of food areas.
- Inspected on: February 20, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: February 21, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 2 (Minor: 1, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
Hibachi (550 Wellington St. West)
- Inspected on: February 21, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 4 (Minor: 2, Significant: 2)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: February 21, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Significant: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: N/A
- Inspected on: February 22, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 1, Significant: 1, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Failed to ensure food handler in food premise refrains from conduct that could result in contamination of food.
- Inspected on: February 22, 2019
- Inspection finding: Yellow (Conditional)
- Number of infractions: 3 (Minor: 2, Crucial: 1)
- Crucial infractions include: Failed to protect food from contamination or adulteration.
Note: The above businesses each received infractions from DineSafe as originally reported on the DineSafe site. This does not imply that any of these businesses have not subsequently corrected the issue and received a passing grade by DineSafe inspectors. For the latest status for each of the mentioned businesses, including details on any subsequent inspections, please be sure to check the DineSafe site.