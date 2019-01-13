The top 10 coffee shops for a work meeting in Toronto

Coffee shops for a work meeting in Toronto are the perfect place to go if you don’t have a readily available office space handy. They can be much nicer and more professional places to conduct business than your apartment, plus, you don’t have to make the coffee.

Here are my picks for coffee shops that are good spots for a work meeting in Toronto.

Mingle more freely in open areas or gather around tables at this conveniently located Financial District extension of a popular cafe bar.

A ton of space and a chill yet classy environment at this Davenport Village cafe make for a great place to meet up and make big plans.

Nothing says business like marble, and this Leslieville cafe has lots of it. Plus, once the coffees are drained and the deals are signed, celebrate with a sophisticated cocktail.

Big tables and WiFi make this cafe on Wade near Lansdowne and Bloor ideal for spreading out and getting stuff done.

Lots of nooks and crannies within this multi-level cafe near King and Portland are perfect for hashing out even the most private of matters. There’s even a boardroom you can book if you want to be really professional.

Great pour over and minimalist design will help focus the mind for an early morning meeting at this cafe at the corner of Frederick and King East.

This has become one of Toronto’s favourite roasters, and their space on Ossington is now a favourite place to meet up for work.

Big, beautiful windows illuminate great new ideas at this equally novel coffee shop near King and Bathurst complete with lush plants and inviting seating.

Conveniently located near Bloor and Jarvis, this cafe has glowy hanging lamps and sleek black furniture to set an impressive tone.

The airy Scandinavian design of this Corktown cafe will inspire new levels of productivity at work meetings held here.