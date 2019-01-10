Eat & Drink
10 restaurants in Toronto for a special occasion date night

Restaurants in Toronto for a special occasion date night provide an atmosphere that measures up to whatever you happen to be celebrating. These are some good places to recognize a major milestone... and maybe even pop a big question.

Here are my picks for special occasion date night restaurants in Toronto.

Casa La Palma

Cushy couches and sexy oysters keep the evening comfy and calming on a big date night at this secretive spot above La Palma on Dundas west. 

Wynona

Wide open windows, curated wines, and light seafood dishes make this restaurant the place in East Chinatown for a special date with bae.

Bar Isabel

Book a reservation for your special occasion at this little Italy restaurant early because you can't count on walk-ins, but once you get a table, a dim atmosphere and tapas designed to be shared set the mood.

Marbl

Fine wines, steaks and burgers are all on offer in this splashy King west restaurant, so go here if your date digs meat. 

Canis

This restaurant near Trinity Bellwoods is subtle and sophisticated enough to wow even the most demanding dates.

Tanto

Pamper your date with precious plates from this warm and bustling Argentinian-inspired Ossington restaurant. 

Grey Gardens

Candlelight and an open kitchen are two surefire elements that make a restaurant great for special occasions, and this Kensington restaurant has them both in spades. 

Byblos Uptown

Mediterranean food and a boho vibe at this restaurant near Yonge and Eglinton are sure to get anyone swooning. 

Brothers

This narrow restaurant right above Bay station forces you to get close to your love, and a creative menu of ever changing plates tantalizes the senses even further. 

Rasa

Food comes with a side of style at this Harbord Village restaurant that makes the most important of evenings a breeze. 

